Vacuum sweeper KM 105/180 R Bp Pack Classic | Kärcher

High-quality components, full rubber wheels and fully hydraulic motors for the drive, roller brushes and side brushes ensure our KM 105/180 R Bp Classic Pack industrial sweeper, including a battery and corresponding charger as standard, is highly robust and long-lasting. Equipped with a high-performance pocket filter system complemented by effective, automatic filter cleaning, the machine effortlessly deals with even extremely dusty conditions. It also comes with an optional, user-friendly flat pleated filter system or a reliable round filter system. Furthermore, the KM 105/180 R Bp Classic Pack can also handle coarse dirt, and is also highly effective in heavily furnished indoor areas thanks to its compact design. It is intuitive and very easy for the user to operate thanks to its lever system, convenient high container emptying and simple maintenance concept.

Robust design of the machine for safe work Fully hydraulic traction drive, main sweeper roller and side brush drive. Leads to longer service life of components and machine. Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment. Dustpan principle Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste. Effortless pick-up of coarse waste. Low dust production. Simple operation, maintenance and servicing Intuitive operation using levers. Main sweeper roller and filter can be replaced easily without tools. Easy access to all key components. Efficient pocket filter system Effectively minimises dust production when sweeping. Also available with optional flat pleated filter or round filter system. Extremely effective cleaning for a long service life. Automatic filter cleaning Regular cleaning extends the service life of the filter. Reduces dust production, even in extreme external conditions. Functions reliably with all available filter systems.