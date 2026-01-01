Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

The battery powered KM 150/500 R Bp Pack with three-wheel rear steering operates with low noise and no exhaust emissions. With the dustpan principle, fine waste and coarse dirt are safely vacuumed. The waste container automatically closes during transport. The roller brush automatically adjusts to uneven surfaces and can be quickly replaced without the need for tools. A redesigned sweeping system reduces wear and tear. Two horizontally installed flat fold filters ensure clean air even where there are large volumes of dust. Filter cleaning can be done with the push of a button using a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and can be changed without the need for tools. The basic functions can be conveniently selected with a control thanks to the EASY Operation Concept.

Efficient filter system Flat pleated filter with 7 m² filter area. Effective cleaning with dual scraper. Comfortable workplace All controls are clearly arranged and easy to access. All displays in full view. Simple operation, maintenance and servicing Simple technology with tried and tested components: fully hydraulic drive; electric instead of electronic. Easy motor access for quick and simple maintenance. Main roller brush and flat pleated filter can be replaced without tools. Optional four-wheel chassis Improves traction on slippery and uneven surfaces. Increases ride comfort and driving safety. Ideal for use on sensitive surfaces due to low surface pressure.