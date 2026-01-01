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    Sweeper KM 70/20 C 2SB | Kärcher

    Kärcher push sweeper with dual rotating brushes, grey body, and large rear wheels, designed for outdoor cleaning tasks.

    Sweeper

    KM 70/20 C 2SB

    Part number: 1.517-131.0

    • Manual sweeper
    • 980 mm working width, 3920 m²/h area performance, 20 l container volume
    • Fine dust filter, two side brushes, flat storage area
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