Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Sweeper KM 70/20 C | Kärcher

    Kärcher push sweeper with a large handle, grey body, and rotating brush, designed for outdoor cleaning tasks.

    Sweeper

    KM 70/20 C

    Part number: 1.517-130.0

    • Manual sweeper
    • 700 mm working width, 2800 m²/h area performance, 20 l container volume
    • Fine dust filter, side brush on the right, flat storage area