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    Sweeper KM 70/30 C BP 2SB | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher push sweeper with dual rotating brushes, large wheels, and a handlebar, designed for outdoor cleaning tasks.

    Sweeper

    KM 70/30 C BP 2SB

    Part number: 1.517-231.0

    • Electric sweeper, without traction drive
    • 980 mm working width, 3920 m²/h area performance, 20 l container volume
    • Flat pleated filter, two side brushes, flat storage area
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