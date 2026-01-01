Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W Bp | Kärcher

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Vacuum sweeper
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.049-207.0
Drive type
Electric
Drive
DC motor
Drive – Power (V / W)
24 / 400
Max. area performance (m²/h)
3375
Working width (mm)
550
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
750
Waste container (l)
40
Climbing ability (%)
12
Working speed (km/h)
4.5
Filter area (m²)
1.8
Battery run time (h)
2.5
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
125
Weight, ready for operation (kg)
125
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
134.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1430 x 750 x 1190
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas