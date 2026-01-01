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    Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W G | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional floor sweeper with grey body, black handles, and yellow brush, designed for industrial cleaning.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 75/40 W G

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.049-216.0

    • Sweeper with internal combustion engine, traction drive
    • 750 mm working width, 3375 m²/h area performance, 40 l container volume
    • Flat pleated filter, side brush on the right
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