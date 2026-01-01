Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

Our KM 85/50 R Bp Pack entry-level model impresses with excellent equipment for a ride-on sweeper in this price category. The battery and charger come as standard in the same way as the rotating side brush with speed regulation, a large dust filter for dust-free working and a wear indicator for the main sweeper roller that can be read off from the outside. The extremely compact design of this machine ensures a high level of manoeuvrability, which also enables it to be used in confined and congested areas in particular. Furthermore, it features impressive area performance in inside and outside areas and is extremely easy to operate. Maintenance work, such as changing the main sweeper roller, can be carried out without tools. The floating roller never has to be readjusted, yet nevertheless removes dirt on uneven floors without leaving any residue. It is also possible to easily access the inside of the machine without tools through a wide-opening cover. The operator can conveniently clean the dust filter from their seat. Thanks to our integrated Home Base system, it is equally as convenient to carry additional cleaning utensils.

Clever container concept 2 tanks for simple removal and safe emptying of waste. Waste container free of rough edges permits emptying without leaving behind any residues. Castors on waste container simplify handling when emptying. Efficient filter system Polyester flat pleated filter. Effective cleaning with dual scraper. Comfortable operation from operating position. Access to the filter through wide-opening cover without the need for any tools. Clever ergonomics for high level of comfort at workplace Clear and ergonomic attachment of operating elements. Adjustment of driver's seat without the need for any tools. Height-adjustable steering wheel. Integrated Home Base system and storage areas Versatile and practical connection for simple carrying of other cleaning utensils. For simple carrying of litter picker, brush, cloths or an additional container, for example. Large storage area in rear of machine. Wear indicator for main sweeper roller Can be easily and conveniently viewed from the outside. Precise determination of replacement time. Retractable side brush Protects the side brush against damage. Reliable and robust design. Lowers maintenance and service costs. Compact design for maximum manoeuvrability Excellent manoeuvrability of the machine. Also ideal for congested and confined areas. Possible to drive through normal door openings (90 cm). Speed regulation of side brush For adapting the side brush speed to the respective type and volume of dirt. Reduces any dust dispersions. Floating main sweeper roller No wear adjustment necessary. Excellent dirt pick-up also in the case of bumps/unevenness. Simple operating concept Roller brush and side brushes can be conveniently switched on and off via a foot pedal. Forward and reverse movements can be conveniently set and adjusted using a selector switch. Suction volume regulation for sweeping wet surfaces.