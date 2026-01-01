Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 W Bp Pack | Kärcher

The compact KM 85/50 W Bp Pack industrial walk-behind vacuum sweeper impresses with the outstanding equipment it comes supplied with ex works. For example, the machine comes with a disc brake, battery and compatible battery charger as standard. The large flat pleated filter with extremely effective cleaning using a dual scraper enables virtually dust-free working, while the floating roller brush produces outstanding cleaning results even when faced with poor floor conditions and large quantities of dirt. Users benefit from the ultra-convenient and intuitive operating concept with forward and reverse drive, activated by simply pushing or pulling the push handle, and practical features such as the Kärcher Home Base for carrying additional cleaning tools. The robust machine with rotating side brush and double-walled frame is ideal for tough applications. Simple, tool-free changing of the main sweeper roller and filter, as well as the high area performance of up to 4725 m²/h (with optional, left side brushes), meet the high requirements of industrial environments.

Forward and reverse traction drive via the push handle Intuitive, simple and user-friendly operation. Maximum manoeuvrability of the machine. Standard disc brake for safe deceleration at all times. Floating main sweeper roller Excellent dirt pick-up also in the case of bumps/unevenness. No wear adjustment required. Efficient and fast cleaning. Robust and reliable for tough applications Sturdy, double-walled rotary frame. Swerving side brush prevents damage. Large wheels for enhanced operating comfort. Efficient filter system Large flat pleated filter with total filter area of 2.3 m². Washable polyester filter. Superb cleaning thanks to dual scraper and horizontal installation position. Tool-free change of main sweeper roller and filter Simple and fast change in the event of wear and tear. Fast control of the main sweeper roller if tapes and foil are wrapped up. Filter access on the clean side, no contact with dust and dirt. Compact design for maximum manoeuvrability Excellent manoeuvrability of the machine. Ideal in narrow, congested spaces. Possible to drive through normal door openings (90 cm). Integrated Home Base system and storage areas Very practical connection for the carrying of additional cleaning utensils. For the simple carrying of, e.g., litter picker, brush or cloths. Storage area for smaller utensils. Simple operating concept Sweeper roller and side brush can be conveniently switched on and off. Convenient forward and reverse movement with push handle. Suction volume regulation for sweeping wet surfaces. Large waste container Absorbs large volumes of dirt, thus making possible long work activities. Simple removal and safe emptying of waste. Castors on waste container simplify handling when emptying. Battery and battery charger included Long-lasting, high-performance battery for long operating times. Low-noise and emissions-free work.