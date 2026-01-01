10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 W Bp Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor sweeper with grey body, black wheels, and yellow controls, featuring a rotating brush at the front.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 85/50 W Bp Pack

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.351-117.0

    • Electric sweeper, 105 Ah gel battery, battery charger, traction drive
    • 850 mm working width, 3825 m²/h area performance, 50 l container volume
    • 2.5 h battery run time, flat pleated filter, side brush on the right
    Make an enquiry