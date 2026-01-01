Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

Our battery powered KM 90/60 R Bp Pack ride-on vacuum sweeper with rotating side brush impresses with its agile handling and high manoeuvrability during emission-free cleaning applications in indoor and outdoor areas, such as in car parks, logistics centres and production halls. Long-lasting 180 Ah batteries, which can be comfortably charged on-board, guarantee long applications. The KM 90/60 R Bp Pack is child's play to operate, thanks to the EASY Operation system, and features a practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit to make carrying further cleaning utensils problem-free. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system makes dust-free work possible, without loss of suction.

Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system The filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off - for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools. EASY-Operation concept Logical and clear. All controls are clearly arranged and easy to access. Cleaning tool kit base for greater flexibility Different practical connections for other accessories. Easy to carry, for example, a litter picker, brush or an additional container. Robust, compact design with pick-up area Built to last, highly reliable. Safety and manoeuvrability Additional components such as reserve canisters or manual cleaning machinery can be safely secured and carried on-board.