Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

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Vacuum sweeper
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.047-312.0
Traction drive
DC motor
Drive – Power (kW)
1.2
Drive type
Electric
Max. area performance (m²/h)
5400
Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
6900
Working width (mm)
615
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
900
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
1150
Battery capacity (Ah)
180
Battery voltage (V)
24
Battery run time (h)
2.5
Waste container (l)
60
Climbing ability (%)
12
Working speed (km/h)
6
Filter area (m²)
4
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
335
Weight, ready for operation (kg)
330
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
336
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1695 x 1060 x 1260
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas