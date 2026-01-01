Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R G | Kärcher

Equipped with a powerful petrol engine and an automatic choke for an optimal start response, our KM 90/60 R G ride-on vacuum sweeper provides the ideal conditions for comprehensive cleaning applications outdoors. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system ensures dust-free work and minimises loss of suction. Thanks to the EASY Operation system and its compact construction, the machine is easy to operate and, at the same time, impresses with its agile handling and high manoeuvrability. The practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit also make carrying further cleaning tools easy.

Robust, compact design with pick-up area Built to last, highly reliable. Safety and manoeuvrability Additional components such as reserve canisters or manual cleaning machinery can be safely secured and carried on-board. EASY-Operation concept Logical and clear. All controls are clearly arranged and easy to access. Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system The filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off - for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools. Cleaning tool kit base for greater flexibility Different practical connections for other accessories. Easy to carry, for example, a litter picker, brush or an additional container.