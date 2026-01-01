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    Litter Picker 100 cm | Kärcher

    Long-handled blue and silver grabber tool with a trigger mechanism and rubber-tipped claws.

    Litter Picker 100 cm

    Part number: 6.999-113.0

    100 cm long ergonomic litter picker for the comfortable pick-up of coarse dirt.
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