Machine-specific nozzle kit with order no. 3.637-170.0 1000-1200 l/h l/h | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.769-048.0For HD/HDS 1000 - 1200 l/h. Consists of nozzle insert + HP power nozzle + union
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com