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    Machine-specific nozzle kit with order no. 3.637-170.0 1000-1200 l/h l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with brass connector and black rubber grip, disassembled with a rubber O-ring.

    Machine-specific nozzle kit with order no. 3.637-170.0 1000-1200 l/h l/h

    Part number: 4.769-048.0

    For HD/HDS 1000 - 1200 l/h. Consists of nozzle insert + HP power nozzle + union
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