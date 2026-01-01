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    Machine-specific nozzle kit with order no. 3.637-170.0 750-1000 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with brass connector and black rubber grip, disassembled with a rubber O-ring.

    Machine-specific nozzle kit with order no. 3.637-170.0 750-1000 l/h

    Part number: 4.769-047.0

    For HD/HDS 750 - 1000 l/h. Consists of nozzle insert + HP power nozzle + union
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