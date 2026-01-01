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    Melamine pad, Grey/white, 356 mm, 2 Piece(s) | Kärcher

    Circular white cleaning pad with a textured surface and a central hole, viewed from a side angle.

    Melamine pad, Grey/white, 356 mm, 2 Piece(s)

    Part number: 6.371-021.0

    White melamine disc pad for intermediate and deep cleaning of microporous surfaces, as well as fine stone and other hard floor coverings. Can also be used for removing grey haze.
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