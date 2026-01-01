MF Mop Head Bendable Duster 60 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 9.212-022.0Microfibre mop head for Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm.
Type of dirt
Loose dirt
Material
PET
Washing temperature (°C)
60
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.1
Package weight (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
600 x 90
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
600 x 90 x 20
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas