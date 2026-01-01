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    Implement carriers MIC 35 | Kärcher

    Kärcher MIC 35 utility vehicle with enclosed cab, front lights, and visible steering wheel, designed for outdoor use.

    Implement carriers

    MIC 35

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.442-251.2

    • Powerful, hydraulic all-wheel drive
    • Quick change concept for front- and rear-mounted implements
    • Year-round use
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