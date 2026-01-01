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    Implement carriers MIC 42 | Kärcher

    Kärcher municipal vehicle with enclosed cabin, front lights, and visible steering wheel, designed for outdoor maintenance tasks.

    Implement carriers

    MIC 42

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.442-250.2

    • 42 HP diesel engine with up to 60 l hydraulic output
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