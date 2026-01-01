Implement carriers MIC 42 | Kärcher

The modern diesel technology with economical common rail direct injection and diesel particulate filter used on the 42 hp engine for our MIC 42 implement carrier lower the emission values well below the limit values of STAGE V emissions. The machine is therefore suitable not only for applications in urban environmental zones, but it also scores well in terms of its extremely high efficiency. The high-quality components also contribute to this and permit very long maintenance intervals of 500 or 1000 hours. Access to all maintenance-related areas without the need for tools is also part of the clever overall concept, as are the many options to integrate the implements. For instance, front implements are mounted via a standard KAT 0 coupling triangle, while implements at the rear can be changed using the hydraulic tilting frame with minimum effort thanks to our quick-change system. An optional multi-coupler system guarantees fast and drip-free connection of the hydraulics. The operator also benefits from a very large cab with clearly laid-out operating elements and many other useful details such as a lockable storage compartment.

Economical and environmentally friendly drive Common rail direct injection and diesel particulate filter lower the emission values below STAGE V. For applications in urban green zones. Lower fuel consumption protects the environment and lowers the operating costs. Integrated quick-change system Mounting of front implements via standard coupling triangle KAT Municipal. Replacement of implements at the rear using quick-change system with hydraulic tilting frame. Optional multi-coupler system for fast and drip-free connection of hydraulics. Maximum operating comfort Largest cab in its class (1.45 m³ air volume), 360° panoramic view, ergonomic and clearly arranged. Windows on both sides, lockable storage compartment, USB charging port, bottle holder. Extremely easy to maintain The high-quality components allow very long maintenance intervals of 500 hours. Access to all maintenance components possible without the need for any tools, e.g. via the swing-out motor cover. The cooler can be put in a defined maintenance position for cleaning.