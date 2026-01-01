Implement carriers MIC 42 | Kärcher

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Implement carriers
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.442-250.2
Drive
Diesel
Traction drive
All-wheel drive
Motor manufacturer
Yanmar
Motor rating (kW)
32
Displacement (cm³)
1568
Cylinder
3
Exhaust emissions standard
STAGE V
Fuel tank (l)
41
Driving speed (km/h)
- 25
Working speed (km/h)
- 25
Wheelbase (mm)
1500
Permissible total weight (kg)
2500
Weight without accessories (kg)
1400
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1400
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
3200 x 1400 x 2230
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information