10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Microfibre roller, 300 mm | Kärcher

    White cylindrical roller with green stripes and black plastic end, designed for cleaning applications.

    Microfibre roller, 300 mm

    Part number: 4.762-453.0

    Ideal for fine stoneware tiles. Microfibre roller for the reliable and gentle removal of grey haze.