Microfibre roller, 300 mm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.762-453.0Ideal for fine stoneware tiles. Microfibre roller for the reliable and gentle removal of grey haze.
Colour
light green
Length (mm)
300
Brush material
microfibre
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
330 x 75 x 70
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com