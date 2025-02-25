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    Municipal Implement Carrier | Kärcher

    Ready for anything

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    Tailored solutions for every application

    Optimal solutions for a wide range of applications: our Kärcher-Holder multifunctional implement carriers are designed for yearround use under the toughest conditions and offer superior performance from 26 to 129 hp (18.9 to 95 kW) in any location or application.

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    Kärcher implement carriers

    You have a wide variety of tasks: from green area maintenance to road maintenance, snow removal to irrigation. The MIC range offers the ideal solution for your diverse requirements. These compact, manoeuvrable implement carriers are particularly well suited to pavements, parks and narrow innercity streets.

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    Holder implement carriers

    Holder municipal vehicles are primarily used in applications that place particularly high demands on both humans and machines. What is the reason for this? Because the multifunctional implement carriers are designed for year round use under the toughest conditions. With implements perfectly matched to the vehicle, they offer a complete package which is both technically and economically superior to standard solutions.