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    Nozzle connector/screw connector | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose connector with brass fitting, shown on a white background.

    Nozzle connector/screw connector

    Part number: 4.402-022.0

    Nozzle connector/screw connector for connecting high-pressure nozzles and accessories to the high-pressure trigger gun (with nozzle connector). Connectors: 1x M 22 x 1.5 and 1x M 18 x 1.5.
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