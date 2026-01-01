Nozzle connector/screw connector | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.402-022.0Nozzle connector/screw connector for connecting high-pressure nozzles and accessories to the high-pressure trigger gun (with nozzle connector). Connectors: 1x M 22 x 1.5 and 1x M 18 x 1.5.
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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