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    Nozzle insert for Order No. 3.637-001, high-pressure for machines up to 1100 l/h. | Kärcher

    Metal nozzle with threaded end and mesh tip, featuring rings and holes along its cylindrical body.

    Nozzle insert for Order No. 3.637-001, high-pressure for machines up to 1100 l/h.

    Part number: 4.769-003.0

    Nozzle insert for detergent injector 3.637-001 for high-pressure detergent application. For high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate up to 1100 l/h.
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