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    Nozzle insert trapezoidal thread HDS-GER | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher nozzle, metal adapter, brass connector, and silicone grease tube on white background.

    Nozzle insert trapezoidal thread HDS-GER

    Part number: 4.769-011.0

    For HD/HDS 750 - 1000 l/h. Consists of nozzle insert + HP power nozzle + union
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