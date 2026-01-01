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    Nozzle insert trapezoidal thread | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher nozzle, metal adapter, brass connector, and silicone grease tube on white background.

    Nozzle insert trapezoidal thread

    Part number: 4.769-013.0

    For HD/HDS 1000 - 1200 l/h. Consists of nozzle insert + HP power nozzle + union
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