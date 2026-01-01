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    Nozzle kit 055 z. Inno/Easy Set 500 - 600 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher metal nozzle set with silicone grease tube, black cap, and two rubber rings on a white background.

    Nozzle kit 055 z. Inno/Easy Set 500 - 600 l/h

    Part number: 2.111-009.0

    Optimal adaptation to different machine outputs for economic use.
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