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    Nozzle kit 055 z. Inno/Easy Set 500 - 600 l/h | Kärcher

    Four Kärcher pressure washer accessories: a metal nozzle, a cylindrical connector, a black plastic seal, and a rubber O-ring.

    Nozzle kit 055 z. Inno/Easy Set 500 - 600 l/h

    Part number: 2.640-870.0

    Optimal adaptation to different machine outputs for economic use.
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