10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Nozzle kit 060 for Inno/Easy Set 600 - 700 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher metal nozzle set with silicone grease tube, black cap, and two rubber rings on a white background.

    Nozzle kit 060 for Inno/Easy Set 600 - 700 l/h

    Part number: 2.111-018.0

    Optimal adaptation to different machine outputs for economic use.
    Make an enquiry