10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Nozzle kit 110 Inno/Easy set 1000 - 1300 l/h | Kärcher

    Four Kärcher pressure washer accessories: a metal nozzle, a cylindrical connector, a black plastic seal, and a rubber O-ring.

    Nozzle kit 110 Inno/Easy set 1000 - 1300 l/h

    Part number: 2.640-689.0

    Nozzle kit 110 contains Kärcher power nozzles and nozzle inserts. For Inn/Easy-Foam set 1000-1300 l/h. For optimal foam system performance.
    Make an enquiry