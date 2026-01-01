Nozzle kit 110 z. Inno/Easy set for HD 13/18 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.111-022.0Optimal adaptation to different machine outputs for economic use.
Flow Rate (l/h)
1300
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com