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    Nozzle kit 110 z. Inno/Easy set for HD 13/18 | Kärcher

    Kärcher metal nozzle set with silicone grease tube, black cap, and two rubber rings on a white background.

    Nozzle kit 110 z. Inno/Easy set for HD 13/18

    Part number: 2.111-022.0

    Optimal adaptation to different machine outputs for economic use.
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