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    Nozzle kit for FR, 450 l/h - 500 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher brass adapter with a black rubber O-ring on a white background.

    Nozzle kit for FR, 450 l/h - 500 l/h

    Part number: 2.640-482.0

    Nozzle kit includes power nozzles and unions. For Kärcher surface cleaners (450 to 500 l/h).