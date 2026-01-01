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    Nozzle kit for FRV, 035 | Kärcher

    Black T-shaped tool with brass fittings, silver nozzles, and black O-rings arranged on a white background.

    Nozzle kit for FRV, 035

    Part number: 2.642-430.0

    Machine-specific nozzle kit with Kärcher power nozzles and jet nozzle for FRV 30.