Nozzle kit for wet blasting attachment 050 | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.637-902.0Nozzle kit with wet blasting nozzle and nozzle insert (type specific). For optimal Kärcher wet blasting attachment performance. Only in combination with wet blasting attachment 4.762-010/-022.
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com