10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Nozzle M 060 with package | Kärcher

    Two silver hexagonal bolts with red threaded ends, positioned on a white background.

    Nozzle M 060 with package

    Part number: 4.760-879.0

    Nozzle kit with 2 x 1/8" nozzles for Kärcher FR Classic surface cleaners.
    Make an enquiry