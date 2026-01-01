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    Nozzle pack TR wet jet set 0050 | Kärcher

    Metal cylinder, nozzle, and black rubber stopper on a white background.

    Nozzle pack TR wet jet set 0050

    Part number: 2.112-023.0

    Nozzle kit with wet blasting nozzle and nozzle insert (type specific). For optimal Kärcher wet blasting attachment performance. Only in combination with wet blasting attachment .
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