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    Nozzle pack TR wet jet set 0060 | Kärcher

    Metal cylinder, nozzle, and black rubber stopper on a white background.

    Nozzle pack TR wet jet set 0060

    Part number: 2.112-025.0

    Consisting of wet jet nozzle and nozzle insert – only for use in combination with wet jet unit 4.115-000.0 | 4.115-006.0.
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