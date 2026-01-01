Nozzle pipe cleaning size 120 | Kärcher

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Part number: 5.763-089.0Pipe cleaning nozzle with 24 mm diameter. With 8 nozzles tilted back at a 30° angle.
Nozzle size ( )
120
Diameter (mm)
24
Screw thread
R 1/8"
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com