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    Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 22/1 Ap Bp L | Kärcher

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with grey body, yellow accents, and long hose, standing on wheels.

    Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 22/1 Ap Bp L

    Part number: 1.528-130.0

    • 22-litre container, compact design, low weight, dust class L
    • Semi-automatic filter cleaning Ap, battery-powered machine from the 36 V platform
    • 300 mm floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, Dry flat pleated filter