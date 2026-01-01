Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 27/1 | Kärcher

The NT 27/1 is a compact, manoeuvrable and particularly user-friendly wet and dry vacuum cleaner for universal commercial use. The enormous suction power of the NT 27/1 is due to its powerful suction turbine. It is fitted with a cartridge filter. A mechanical floating switch off when the maximum filling level is reached ensures a longer lifetime and gentler operation. The practical clip system for quickly changing or connecting accessories makes handling straightforward. Five swivel castors ensure easy tracking, manoeuvrability and stability. The NT 27/1 also has a practical storage area on the blower head which, like the housing, is made of impact-resistant plastic. Another plus of the NT 27/1 is the accessories holder and the cable hook on the machine. The ergonomic carrying handle with suction pipe holder guarantees easy and convenient transport of the machine with all its accessories. The NT 27/1 has all-round impact protection to safeguard not only the machine itself but also walls, machines and items of furniture from damage.

Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter Suction power remains at a consistently high level. The float system interrupts the suction flow after reaching the maximum capacity. Robust metal latches These extremely robust latches lock more reliably. Robust bumper A bumper protects the vacuum as well as walls, machines and other items against damage. Integrated accessory storage The integrated storage ensures all accessories are stowed in such a way that they cannot get lost and are always ready to hand.