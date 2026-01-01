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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 40/1 Tact Bs *EU | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with large wheels and a sturdy handle, featuring a grey and black design.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 40/1 Tact Bs *EU

    Part number: 1.148-340.0

    • 40-l container, for bakeries and flour dust, antistatic preparation, push handle
    • Automatic Tact filter cleaning, sturdy metal lock latches
    • Crevice nozzle, Wet & Dry flat pleated filter
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