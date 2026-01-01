Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 48/1 | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.428-622.0
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Air flow (l/s)
72
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
249 / 24.9
Container capacity (l)
48
Container material
Plastic
Rated input power (W)
1380
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Cable length (m)
7.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
71
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
10.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
490 x 390 x 780
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas