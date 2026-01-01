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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 48/1 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a long hose and metal wand, featuring a grey body and black top.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 48/1

    Part number: 1.428-622.0

    • 48-l container, robust chassis, drain hose, power cable/accessory storage
    • Mechanical floating switch off, sturdy metal lock latches
    • 360 mm Adv floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, PES cartridge filter