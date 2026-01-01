Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 48/1 | Kärcher

The NT 48/1 has a hopper volume of 48 litres. The machine is fitted with an integrated power cable hook on the turbine head, accessory storage for suction tubes and a floor and crevice nozzle on the container. The large cartridge filter with a filter area of 0.8 m² ensures constantly high suction power in the machine. The reliable float system ensures that the air flow is interrupted in good time for all liquids that are sucked up. The large storage area on the casing head means that tools or other utensils can be stored within easy reach at all times. The NT 48/1 is also fitted with a drain hose and a robust chassis with large fixed castors and steering rollers. A parking brake and integrated recessed handles on the container make it easy to transport.

Container emptying The easily accessible drain hose makes it easy to dispose of any liquids that have been sucked up. Accessory storage Accessories can be attached to the container at the rear of the machine. Robust metal latches These extremely robust latches lock more reliably. Cable hook The power cable is always stored safely for transport.