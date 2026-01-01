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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 50/1 K | Kärcher

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a long hose and nozzle, featuring wheels and a handle for mobility.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 50/1 K

    Part number: 1.148-470.0

    • 50-l container, for vacuuming large fluid amounts, push handle, drain hose
    • Waste water pump and Geka coupling, coarse dirt filter
    • Floor nozzle Adv 360 mm, crevice nozzle, coarse dirt filter, oil-resistant suction hose