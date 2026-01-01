Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 65/2 Ap | Kärcher

The NT 65/2 Ap is a powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner with the ApClean system for consistently high suction power and long work intervals. The vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine housing with an integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. This is effectively cleaned using the semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning system. This ensures consistently high suction power, longer work intervals and a long filter lifetime. The NT 65/2 Ap has an electronic fill level control during wet vacuum cleaning, which prevents the maximum permissible fill level from being exceeded. The absorbed liquids can be easily disposed of via a permanently attached, oil-resistant drain hose. Accessories can be quickly and easily attached to the vacuum cleaner using the clip system. The machine has a hose storage compartment, an accessories holder and a large storage area, e.g. for tools. Two large castors and two steering rollers give the NT 65/2 Ap all the portability it needs.

On-board practical storage Large, practical storage area on the casing head. Tools and accessories are always to hand. Integrated drain hose (oil-resistant) The easily accessible drain hose makes it easy to dispose of any liquids that have been sucked up. Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning Optimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button. Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power. Time-saving design and longer filter service life. Hose and bend attachment Always securely fastened during transport. Practical and neat machine stowage. Ergonomic Push Handle Convenient and easy transport of the vacuum cleaner.