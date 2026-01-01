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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 65/2 Ap | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose and floor nozzle, featuring a grey and black design with yellow accents.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 65/2 Ap

    Part number: 1.667-297.0

    • 65-l container, 2 turbines, push handle, drain hose
    • Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning, electronic filling level control
    • 360 mm Adv floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, dry flat pleated filter