Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 65/2 Tact² | Kärcher

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with grey body, black top, and yellow accents, featuring a hose and wand attachment.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 65/2 Tact²

    Part number: 1.667-286.0

    • 65-litre container, complete antistatic system, push handle
    • Tact² automatic filter cleaning for vacuuming very large quantities of fine dust
    • Electrically conductive accessories, 360 mm Adv floor nozzle, Wet & Dry flat pleated filter
    Make an enquiry