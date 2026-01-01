Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 65/2 Tact² | Kärcher

Kärcher presents Tact² – the top class of professional wet/dry vacuum cleaners. This development of the proven Tact system for filter cleaning achieves maximum productivity. Consistently high suction power with two motors and long filter life for continuous work practically without having to think of changing the filter. Kärcher NT vacuum cleaners with Tact² are complete systems for the removal of large amounts of fine dust, but also coarse dirt and water. With various versions available, this family of vacuum cleaners offers optimal solutions for many areas of application where consistently high suction power is required: in construction, in the food sector, in the automotive segment and in industry in general.

Easy transport Adjustable push handle and large wheels make transport easy even on uneven surfaces. Smart accessory storage For example, the floor tool can be quickly fixed any way round. Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact² This divided flat pleated filter is cleaned by air blasts and can be removed from the clean side. Fine dusts cannot block the filter. A constant high air flow is maintained. Over 1000 kg of category A fine dust can be vacuumed without the need to change the filter. Practical storage On-board practical storage for tools, small items and bottles.