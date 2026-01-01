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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22 | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel body, black and yellow accents, and a long hose attachment.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22

    Part number: 1.667-331.0

    • 75-l stainless steel container, complete antistatic system, dust class H, push handle
    • Brushless EC motor (5000 h), approved for combustible dusts Zone 22
    • Electrically conductive accessories, Safety/HEPA flat pleated filter, crevice nozzle
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