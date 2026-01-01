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    Pad brown 25 cm | Kärcher

    Brown rectangular scouring pad with a coarse texture, displayed on a white background.

    Pad brown 25 cm

    Part number: 6.999-353.0

    Medium-duty brown abrasive cleaning pad to remove dirt from non-textile floors and other non-delicate surfaces.
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