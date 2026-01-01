Pad drive board, 355 mm | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.907-150.0For cleaning with pads. With quick-changing coupling and center lock.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Diameter (mm)
355
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com