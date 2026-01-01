Pad drive board, 479 mm | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.762-534.0For cleaning with pads. With quick-change coupling and Centerlock.
Diameter (mm)
479
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
4.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com