Pad green 25 cm | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-103.0Kärcher green, versatile cleaning pad for intensive cleaning of floors and surfaces.
Type of dirt
Highly adhesive dirt
Material
PET/PA
Dirt level
Low to middle
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.1
Package weight (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 120 20
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
250 120 20
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas