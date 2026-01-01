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    Pad Sole Strap Tape 60 cm | Kärcher

    Black, rectangular foam pad with a textured, dimpled surface, viewed against a white background.

    Pad Sole Strap Tape 60 cm

    Part number: 6.999-322.0

    Replaceable pad sole (60 cm) for the 60 cm hook-and-loop duster from Kärcher. With textured foam for an improved cleaning result.
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