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    PartsPro Microbe Suspension | Kärcher

    Kärcher Microbe Suspension bottle with black cap, featuring multilingual instructions and branding on the label.

    PartsPro Microbe Suspension

    Part number: 6.295-262.0

    Reactivates the biological breakdown process in biological parts cleaners. Increases microbe activity in parts cleaners that have been standing for some time and in cases where the cleaning agent is particularly dirty.
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