PartsPro Microbe Suspension | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-262.0Reactivates the biological breakdown process in biological parts cleaners. Increases microbe activity in parts cleaners that have been standing for some time and in cases where the cleaning agent is particularly dirty.
Packaging size (ml)
250
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
24
pH value
6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas